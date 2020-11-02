Joe Kell Death -Dead : Irish head of corporate communications at tech giant Huawei has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Joe Kelly, the Irish head of corporate communications at tech giant Huawei has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

