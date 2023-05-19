Joe Lewis net worth: Joe Lewis’ Net Worth Soars Amid Tottenham Takeover Speculation and Manchester United Forecast

Latest Tottenham takeover news as Joe Lewis’ net worth rises

The Sunday Times Rich List has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis has seen his net worth rise to £3.9 billion, making him the 12th richest person in the UK. The news has sparked fresh talk of a potential takeover at Spurs, with reports suggesting that Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim is interested in buying the club.

Who is Sheikh Jassim?

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani is a member of the Qatari royal family and is the brother of the current Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He is also the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), which owns French football club Paris Saint-Germain.

What are his plans for Tottenham Hotspur?

It is not yet clear what Sheikh Jassim’s plans for Tottenham Hotspur would be if he were to take over the club. However, it is believed that he sees the potential for the club to become a major player in both the Premier League and the Champions League, and is willing to invest heavily in order to achieve this.

What would a takeover mean for Tottenham Hotspur?

A takeover by Sheikh Jassim would likely mean a significant injection of cash into the club, which could be used to strengthen the squad and improve the facilities at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It could also lead to a change in the club’s ownership structure, with QSI potentially taking a majority stake in the club.

However, any potential takeover would also need to be approved by the Premier League, who have strict rules on ownership and financial fair play. It is also possible that current owner Joe Lewis may not be willing to sell the club, despite the increased interest.

What is the current state of play at Tottenham Hotspur?

Tottenham Hotspur have had a mixed season under manager Jose Mourinho, with the club currently sitting in seventh place in the Premier League table. They have also reached the final of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Manchester City later this month.

The club has also faced financial difficulties due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with revenues falling and the cost of the new stadium continuing to weigh on the balance sheet.

What are the fans saying?

Tottenham Hotspur fans have mixed feelings about the potential takeover by Sheikh Jassim. Some see it as a way to inject much-needed funds into the club and push them to the next level, while others are concerned about the impact it could have on the club’s identity and community roots.

Many fans are also concerned about the current state of the squad and the direction the club is heading in, regardless of any potential takeover. There have been calls for manager Jose Mourinho to be sacked, and for a major overhaul of the playing staff in order to improve results on the pitch.

Conclusion

The potential takeover of Tottenham Hotspur by Sheikh Jassim is an intriguing development in the ongoing saga of the club’s ownership. While it remains to be seen whether any deal will actually be done, it is clear that the club is in need of investment and a fresh direction in order to compete at the highest level.

Whether this will come from a new owner or from within the current setup remains to be seen, but one thing is certain – the future of Tottenham Hotspur is a topic that will continue to generate headlines and debate for some time to come.

News Source : Football.London

Source Link :Joe Lewis net worth rockets amid Tottenham takeover talk and Man Utd prediction/