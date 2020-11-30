Joe Luna Death -Dead – Obituaries:Joe Luna,father comedian Joe El Cholo has died from Covid-19.
Joe Luna has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 30, 2020.
“Fox5NY on Twitter: “Joe Luna, a father and local comedian who went by the stage name “Joe El Cholo,” has died just days after he started documenting his battle with COVID-19 on social media, his family announced. ”
Joe Luna, a father and local comedian who went by the stage name "Joe El Cholo," has died just days after he started documenting his battle with COVID-19 on social media, his family announced. https://t.co/vYdG5ZW9Hy
— Fox5NY (@fox5ny) November 30, 2020
Tributes
