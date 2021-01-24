Joe McKeever Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fr Joe McKeever, former Crossmaglen priest has Died .

Fr Joe McKeever, former Crossmaglen priest has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Tributes to Fr Joe McKeever, former Crossmaglen priest who has died with Covid https://t.co/kQXUPDZyl0 pic.twitter.com/HbYtr42S0l — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) January 24, 2021

Belfast Telegraph @BelTel Tributes to Fr Joe McKeever, former Crossmaglen priest who has died with Covid https://belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/tributes-to-fr-joe-mckeever-former-crossmaglen-priest-who-has-died-with-covid-40004140.html