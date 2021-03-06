Joe Miquelon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Joe Miquelon has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 6. 2021

Joe Miquelon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 6. 2021.

The Elders 18h · With sadness, we share the passing of our band mate, Joe Miquelon. Joe Miquelon- keys, organ, accordian You’ll be missed by fans and friends around the world. Thank you for the music, pal! Love to his family, in this time. Take care, family & friends, -The Elders

Sally Willoughby

I am so sad for all who loved him. What wonderful gift he was to many. Just breaks my heart for his family and the music community.

· Reply · 11h · Edited

Liane Sherry Hargrove

This is so sad, Still can’t come to terms with Steve passing. Joe was a cool dude. My condolences to all his family, friends and fans.

· Reply · 2h

Leese Ann

Oh dear! So very sorry for your loss. What a difficult few months it’s been for your band. We were so sad to hear of Steve’s passing and now your dear friend, Joe. From The Elders Band, Utah, our heartfelt condolences .

Leanne Davis

What a fantastic group of musicians they’re gathering in Heaven. Sympathy to all.

Ginny Plum Green

We have lost another beautiful person. Joe was such a sweet man. Always a kind word and time to spend with his fans. My prayers and thoughts go out to his family and all the Elders. Rest In Peace, Joe. You will be missed.

Beth Edwards

I have many happy memories attending festivals with my family, purposely to see The Elders…my sympathies to his family and friends.

Ranel Stephenson Capron

I am so very sorry to read this. Joe was an amazing man and musician. My thoughts and prayers to all his family and friends.

Louanne Dunphy

Oh no. My sympathies to Joe’s family including The Elders. My heart is heavy. Blessings.

Mary Lou Fitzpatrick

The Good Lord needed him to play just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. So sorry for your loss!! My sister Rose loved going to An Ri Ra and listening to the Elders play so I’m quite sure she will be listening. She left us last December, 2019.



AManda Callahan Dickason

My condolences and prayers to you all. May he enjoy the hoolie in the sky.

Rebecca Boegh

My gosh, so very saddened by the loss of Joe. My heart is heavy for you all. Much love and thoughts to all.

Susan Johnson

So very sorry for your loss such tragedies your band has faced with losing two great men. Reminds us just how short life really is



Debra Sparks-Kinsey

Oh, my. My heart still hurts from Steve’s passing. Prayers for you all, his family, and all of us who love the band. May God give us peace and comfort.

Debbie Tracy

We’re so saddened to hear this. What fond memories we have of hang with Joe and listening to him “talk” music.

