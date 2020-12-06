Joe Mooney Death -Dead : Legendary groundskeeper Joe Mooney has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Legendary groundskeeper Joe Mooney has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“Gordon Edes on Twitter: “Another loss in the Red Sox family. Legendary groundskeeper Joe Mooney, who treated the greensward of Fenway like his personal fiefdom, has died. ”

Another loss in the Red Sox family. Legendary groundskeeper Joe Mooney, who treated the greensward of Fenway like his personal fiefdom, has died. RIP https://t.co/gLgQOdKrye — Gordon Edes (@GordonEdes) December 6, 2020

Tributes

From David Mellor of the #RedSox – HOF Groundskeeper Joe Mooney has passed away. The highest compliment I can give Joe is that he truly was a baseball character – in every sense of those words. RIP Joe @wbz pic.twitter.com/b7ZQ7hu3aT — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) December 6, 2020