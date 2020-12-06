Joe Mooney Death -Dead :Longtime groundskeeper Joe Mooney, a Red Sox Hall of Famer, dies at age 90 .
Joe Mooney has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Longtime groundskeeper Joe Mooney, a Red Sox Hall of Famer, dies at age 90 https://t.co/cpowGFzt1o via @BostonDotCom
— john bondola (@john_bondola) December 6, 2020
