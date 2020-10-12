Joe Morgan Death – Dead :  Joe Morgan Obituary : Baseball Hall of Fame Dies at 77.

Joe Morgan, the Hall of Fame second baseman who became the sparkplug of the Big Red Machine and the prototype for baseball’s artificial turf era, has died. He was 77.

He died at his home Sunday in Danville, California, family spokesman James Davis said in statement Monday. Morgan was suffering from a nerve condition, a form of polyneuropathy, according to a statement posted online on October 12. 2020 by CBS News

Who is Joe Morgan ?

Joe Leonard Morgan was an American professional baseball second baseman who played Major League Baseball for the Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, and Oakland Athletics from 1963 to 1984. According to his profile on Wikipedia