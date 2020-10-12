Joe Morgan Death – Dead : Joe Morgan Obituary : Baseball Hall of Fame Dies at 77.
Joe Morgan, the Hall of Fame second baseman who became the sparkplug of the Big Red Machine and the prototype for baseball’s artificial turf era, has died. He was 77.
He died at his home Sunday in Danville, California, family spokesman James Davis said in statement Monday. Morgan was suffering from a nerve condition, a form of polyneuropathy, according to a statement posted online on October 12. 2020 by CBS News
Who is Joe Morgan ?
Joe Leonard Morgan was an American professional baseball second baseman who played Major League Baseball for the Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, and Oakland Athletics from 1963 to 1984. According to his profile on Wikipedia
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
We mourn the passing of Joe Morgan, a Hall of Famer, two-time MVP and two-time World Series champion. He was 77. pic.twitter.com/8RTRiRCeGq
— MLB (@MLB) October 12, 2020
The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Joe Morgan. pic.twitter.com/zBoQ2gHZys
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 12, 2020
This pair will forever be a piece of my childhood love affair with Wrigley.
Unmatched energy and excitement.
Unforgettable Sunday Nights.
Rest easy, Hall of Famer, Joe Morgan. pic.twitter.com/MlZ7EA87XP
— Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) October 12, 2020
Hall of Famer Joe Morgan has died at the age of 77.
• 10-time All-Star
• 2X World Series champion
• 2X NL MVP
• 5X Gold Glove Winner pic.twitter.com/vqyljWuAOt
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 12, 2020
Baseball legend Joe Morgan has passed away.
RIP Little Joe 🙏
◦ 10x All-Star
◦ 2x World Series champion
◦ 2x NL MVP
◦ 5x Gold Glove Winner pic.twitter.com/9Yfqp4lNQ1
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 12, 2020
Baseball loses another legend
R.I.P. Joe Morgan
10x All-Star, 2 World Series championships, 2x MVP and 5x Gold Glove award winner pic.twitter.com/C2tnVFh7Sl
— Starting 9 (@Starting9) October 12, 2020
Seriously? I got nothing. Here’s a painting of the great Joe Morgan with his Big Red Machine brethren. RIP. pic.twitter.com/pAYPl3HiVS
— Graig Kreindler (@GraigKreindler) October 12, 2020
