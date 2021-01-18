Joe Nicholson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former RSM, Joe Nicholson has Died .

former RSM, Joe Nicholson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sad news for our Bristol ACF family. Our former RSM, Joe Nicholson, died suddenly at the weekend. He made a significant contribution to Bristol ACF in a variety of ways over a number of years, and was a major character in our County. He was our RSM from 2006-2010. — Bristol Army Cadet Force (ACF) (@BACFBristol) January 18, 2021

