Joe Nyaga Death -Dead – Obituary : Joe Nyaga has Died .
Joe Nyaga has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
My condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Joe Nyaga. May his soul rest in eternal peace.
— Gitobu Imanyara (@GitobuImanyara) December 12, 2020
