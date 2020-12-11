Joe Nyaga Death – Obituary – Dead : Hon. Joe Nyaga has Died .
Hon. Joe Nyaga has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
I'm saddened to learn of the passing on of Hon. Joe Nyaga. Joe was a good friend and political ally – which led us into forming 'Pentagon' back in 2007.
He has served this country diligently and worked tirelessly for the well-being of the people of Kenya. pic.twitter.com/mFhXBMAgnv
— Hon. Najib Balala (@tunajibu) December 11, 2020
Tributes
