Joe Nyaga Death – Obituary – Dead : Hon. Joe Nyaga has Died .

By | December 11, 2020
Hon. Joe Nyaga has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Hon. Najib Balala @tunajibu I’m saddened to learn of the passing on of Hon. Joe Nyaga. Joe was a good friend and political ally – which led us into forming ‘Pentagon’ back in 2007. He has served this country diligently and worked tirelessly for the well-being of the people of Kenya.

