Joe Orozco Death –Dead-Obituaries : EIO Football Director Joe Orozco has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Howie Park wrote

2020 is really something… keeping you and the rest of the strength staff along with his friends and family in my thoughts and prayers… he really was one of the nicest guys I’ve met over the years.

Tre Demps wrote

Wow, really sad to hear this. Loved working and being around Joe. Praying for his family

Amy Hulce Loch wrote

Ugh this is heartbreaking news. Thank you for sharing. Keeping Joe and his family and friends in my thoughts. What a great guy.

Jenna C. Charles wrote

So heartbreaking. My heart hurts. He was such a great guy and would light up every room he was in. So sad.