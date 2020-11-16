Joe Orozco Death -Dead-Obituaries : EIO Football Director Joe Orozco has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Joe Orozco , the 30 year-old director of football performance at the Eastern Illinois University has died , according to a statement posted online on November 16.  2020.

The @EIU_Panthers Athletic Department mourns the loss of @EIUPantherFB Director of Performance Joe Orozco who passed away over the weekend… Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all the people’s lives he touched, the statement from the university read in part.

Other who reacted and confirmed the news of Orozco’s passing are Michael D. Schweigert who  wrote

RIP Undisputed Tater Tot Champ –

Joe Orozco- damn I’m gonna miss your jokes and hijinks. We had a lot of fun man – and you made a lot of stuff fun for a lot of people. Your work ethic and sacrifice was something else. So much respect the way you chased your dream.
You were a real-life Teddy Bear brother – I’ll miss your laugh and smile greatly… until we meet again here’s to blastin’ creed, watching classic WWF highlights, office high scores on Snake io, George Foreman grills, Lincoln omelettes, taking your shirt off (for any reason) liftin’ heavy, and eatin’ thick.

Posted by Michael D. Schweigert on Monday, November 16, 2020

Joe Orozco Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Howie Park wrote 
2020 is really something… keeping you and the rest of the strength staff along with his friends and family in my thoughts and prayers… he really was one of the nicest guys I’ve met over the years.

Tre Demps wrote 
Wow, really sad to hear this. Loved working and being around Joe. Praying for his family

Amy Hulce Loch wrote 
Ugh this is heartbreaking news. Thank you for sharing. Keeping Joe and his family and friends in my thoughts. What a great guy.

Jenna C. Charles wrote 
So heartbreaking. My heart hurts. He was such a great guy and would light up every room he was in. So sad.

Melissa McKenna wrote 
If 2020 has taught us anything it is life is too short and too precious. Joe Orozco you were a light, a neighbor, a gifted athlete and a friend to many. May you RIP buddy ❤️gone way too soon.

