Joe Perry and Ronnie Wood Join Jeff Beck Tribute Shows

Jeff Beck Tribute Shows Get Joe Perry and Ronnie Wood on Board.

Joe Perry and Ronnie Wood have been announced as new additions to the already star-studded lineup for the upcoming tribute concerts in honor of the iconic guitarist, Jeff Beck. The news was confirmed on Beck’s official website, following Eric Clapton’s announcement last month of two tribute shows to be held on May 22 and 23 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Both shows have officially sold out.

In addition to Clapton, the list of confirmed artists includes Rod Stewart, Billy Gibbons, Gary Clark Jr., Johnny Depp, and Robert Randolph. The lineup is rounded out with Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Joss Stone, Doyle Bramhall, Imelda May, and John McLaughlin. The members of Beck’s band who will be performing include Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles, and Robert Stevenson.

The late Jeff Beck passed away suddenly in January at the age of 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis. He has left behind a legacy as one of the most influential and innovative guitarists in music history, and tributes have been pouring in from fans and fellow musicians alike since his passing.

The lineup for the tribute concerts is a veritable who’s who of rock and blues legends, and fans are eagerly anticipating what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Beck’s life and music. The addition of Perry and Wood only adds to the already impressive roster, and the excitement for the shows continues to mount.

The tribute concerts to honor Jeff Beck are just the latest in a string of tributes that have been pouring in since his passing. Fans have taken to social media to share their memories and express their appreciation for Beck’s music, while fellow musicians have paid tribute through cover performances and heartfelt messages.

While the loss of Jeff Beck has left a void in the world of music, his influence and legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians and music fans for years to come. The tribute concerts are a fitting tribute to the enduring power and impact of his music, and serve as a reminder of the profound impact that Jeff Beck has had on the world of music.

