Joe Sachs Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joe Sachs, a survivor of Auschwitz has Died .
Joe Sachs, a survivor of Auschwitz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Joe Sachs, a survivor of Auschwitz, passed away recently and Dexter and I were saddened that he did not live long enough to see justice for the many survivors who fought against greedy European insurance companies.
Congress must press for justice.#HolocaustRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/4xspZG4qEv
— Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) January 27, 2021
