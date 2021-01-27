Joe Sachs Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joe Sachs, a survivor of Auschwitz has Died .

Joe Sachs, a survivor of Auschwitz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Joe Sachs, a survivor of Auschwitz, passed away recently and Dexter and I were saddened that he did not live long enough to see justice for the many survivors who fought against greedy European insurance companies. Congress must press for justice.#HolocaustRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/4xspZG4qEv — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) January 27, 2021

