Joe Sachs Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joe Sachs, a survivor of Auschwitz has Died .

By | January 27, 2021
0 Comment

Joe Sachs Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joe Sachs, a survivor of Auschwitz has Died .

Joe Sachs, a survivor of Auschwitz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen @RosLehtinen Joe Sachs, a survivor of Auschwitz, passed away recently and Dexter and I were saddened that he did not live long enough to see justice for the many survivors who fought against greedy European insurance companies. Congress must press for justice. #HolocaustRemembranceDay

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.