Joe Scheidler Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joe Scheidler has Died .

By | January 19, 2021
0 Comment

Joe Scheidler Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joe Scheidler has Died .

Joe Scheidler has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Catholic Speakers @SpeakCatholic We’re so saddened to hear of Joe Scheidler’s passing today. The godfather of pro-life activism…we truly lost the greatest today. Our prayers are with his wife, Ann, and their family. May he Rest In Peace. Amen

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.