Joe Tristano Death -Obituary – Dead : Joe Tristano has Died .

Legacies LLC 21 hrs · Life has some incredible highs and lows. Today is one of those incredible lows, as we learned that our great friend, Joe Tristano, passed away last night. Joe was the first person I met and hired when I came to Winona in 2009. He recruited most of his friends and built a team like no other to serve the people at Legacies. He had a passion for people and life. We all had some incredible moments of challenge and laughter. We experienced so many new ventures together. He had a way of building such incredible culture and comradery. We were all so fortunate to be a part of a team that had such love for each other and that was able to do such good for others. I don't have enough words for what Joe has meant to me, personally, and everyone that knew him. He was our first Legacy Award recipient and his legacy lives on in all of us. Today is really hard, but the memories and experiences we share bring great joy through the sorrow. We pray for his family to find comfort in knowing that his spirit lives on in us at Legacies.

Nissa Smith wrote

This makes me so incredibly sad. Joe was so full of life and always so kind to everyone.

Rachel Hinds wrote

I’m so sorry to hear this!!! Joe could make anyone laugh and smile. Prayers for his family.

Megan Rose wrote

Extending my greatest sympathy to everyone at Legacies and to Joe’s family & friends. It was an honor to have been a part of his legacy at Legacies. Beautifully said, Todd. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.