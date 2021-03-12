Joe Valley Death – Obituary : We’re saddened to share the news of the passing of Joe Valley ’65. A revered member of our school community and especially our …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

We’re saddened to share the news of the passing of Joe Valley ’65. A revered member of our school community and especially our @FJTRACKXC program, Joe was a great athlete, mentor, and coach. Please join us in prayer for the Valley family. 🔴🔵 #JudgeGuy @FJAthletics



