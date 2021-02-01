Joe Weis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Joe Weis, a longtime local leader and champion for affordable housing has Died .

By | February 1, 2021
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Joe Weis, a longtime local leader and champion for affordable housing has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

DMCMN @DMCMN We join the #RochMN community in mourning the loss of Joe Weis, a longtime local leader and champion for affordable housing. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Tributes 

Blois Olson 
RIP to a Minnesota legend with a big heart, big voice and never ending smart and thoughtful takes – Joe Weis of @weisbuilders A truly impactful leader across the state on Minnesota

Kim Norton

Rochester lost one of it’s biggest supporters and developers of affordable housing yesterday with the passing of Joe Weis. He always had a big personality, a good cigar and lots of ideas to share. He will be missed. RIP, Joe. #rochmn

Michael Wojcik

RIP to one of my most unexpected friends Joe Weis. Joe was a master at getting #affordablehousing built. We worked together to make many projects successful. #rochmn We fought on my first 2 projects and we found ways to work together on everyone after.
John Buckingham

RIP Joe Weis and my sincere condolences to the families. Hugs and prayers.

