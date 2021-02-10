Joe Wilson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joe Wilson, a chef at Queen’s Hospital Burton has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021

Joe Wilson, a chef at Queen’s Hospital Burton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

We are very sorry to announce that University Hospitals of Derby and Burton has lost a much loved colleague to Covid-19. Joe Wilson, a chef at Queen’s Hospital Burton, sadly passed away on Saturday 6 February 2021. ▶️ https://t.co/uBc0YU3KeH pic.twitter.com/zmVDxGy1KJ — University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS FT (@UHDBTrust) February 10, 2021

University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS FT @UHDBTrust We are very sorry to announce that University Hospitals of Derby and Burton has lost a much loved colleague to Covid-19. Joe Wilson, a chef at Queen’s Hospital Burton, sadly passed away on Saturday 6 February 2021.

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –