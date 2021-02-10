Joe Wilson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joe Wilson, a chef at Queen’s Hospital Burton has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021
Joe Wilson, a chef at Queen’s Hospital Burton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.
We are very sorry to announce that University Hospitals of Derby and Burton has lost a much loved colleague to Covid-19.
Joe Wilson, a chef at Queen’s Hospital Burton, sadly passed away on Saturday 6 February 2021.
▶️ https://t.co/uBc0YU3KeH pic.twitter.com/zmVDxGy1KJ
— University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS FT (@UHDBTrust) February 10, 2021
University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS FT @UHDBTrust We are very sorry to announce that University Hospitals of Derby and Burton has lost a much loved colleague to Covid-19. Joe Wilson, a chef at Queen’s Hospital Burton, sadly passed away on Saturday 6 February 2021.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.