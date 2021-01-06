Joe Winters Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death Winters Bros Founder has Died .
Joe Winters has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.
AOH3Smithtown 13 hrs · It is with great sadness that we must report the passing of one of our members Joe Winters. In remembrance of Joe’s life and legacy of helping people with autism, the family asks that charitable donations be made to the Winters Center for Autism. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 6 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Rd. A funeral mass will be held Friday, Jan. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Phillip and James RC Church in St. James.
Joe Winters, Head of Winter Bros. Waste Systems, Dies of Covid-19 We’ve lost a gentle giant. Joe Winters leaves an amazing legacy behind. I’m grateful for his friendship, kindness and impact on Long Island. May God bless him and his family. 💔🥲🙏🏻 https://t.co/wXkgMgksl2
— Boomer Esiason (@7BOOMERESIASON) January 6, 2021