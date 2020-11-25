Joel Boeve Death –Dead-Obituaries : A freshman at Hamilton High School has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Sharing from another Hamilton mom:

“Please stop everything at 11am this morning to pray over the Boeve family [not a relation] and all the friends and family of Joel. [A freshman at Hamilton High]

He went to meet our heavenly father way too early last night and our hearts are breaking for them.

If you want to pray with other mom’s please join us at 11am at Nyboers barn

4661 Harris Drive

Hamilton 49419″