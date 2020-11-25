Joel Boeve Death –Dead-Obituaries : A freshman at Hamilton High School has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Joel Boeve has died, according to a statement posted online on November 25. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Hi Parents, Students and Leaders,
As many of you have probably heard, Joel Boeve, a freshman at Hamilton High School, passed away last night. This is not an easy thing, and it’s really not how life should be. For those of us that want to come together and be close, mourn together, and pray, there are two meeting times today (Tuesday, November 25, 2020) a 3 different locations.
2:00 – 4:00pm – Hamilton High School
2:00 – 4:00pm – Overisel Reformed Church in the sanctuary
6:00 – 8:00pm – East Saugatuck in the gym
Please wear a mask if you plan to attend.
As for myself, I will be at the 6-8 East Saugatuck prayer time tonight. If you can’t make it, please continue to pray for the Boeve family, as well as the Hamilton community as they mourn the loss of Joel. Also, please pray for the rest of the students that are affected. This is a very hard world to live in, but nobody should feel alone, even despite the restrictions.
Grace and Peace
Jess Van Zee
I love this boy like my own. This family needs your support.
Posted by Rick Eding on Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Sharing from another Hamilton mom:
“Please stop everything at 11am this morning to pray over the Boeve family [not a relation] and all the friends and family of Joel. [A freshman at Hamilton High]
He went to meet our heavenly father way too early last night and our hearts are breaking for them.
If you want to pray with other mom’s please join us at 11am at Nyboers barn
4661 Harris Drive
Hamilton 49419″
Our deepest sympathies go out to:
The Boeve family. Joel passed away Monday evening. Please continue to keep his family and friends in your prayers.
Those closet to the Haven Family are:
Jacob Boeve
The Bolks family. Vern passed away early Tuesday morning. There will be a small private funeral and burial service. Please continue to keep his family and friends in your prayers.
Those closet to the Haven Family are:
Kelli & Gary Klingenberg.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.