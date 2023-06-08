Joel from Vinesauce Reacts to Red Letter Media’s “Death Metal” Video

[Vinesauce] Joel – Joel’s Reaction to RLM’s “Death Metal” Video

In this video, [Vinesauce] Joel reacts to Red Letter Media’s “Death Metal” video. Joel’s reaction is hilarious as he comments on the strange and absurd nature of the video. He laughs at the over-the-top death metal music and the bizarre visuals that accompany it.

Throughout the video, Joel provides his own commentary on the video, poking fun at the excessive use of blood and violence. He also comments on the strange camera angles and editing choices that are used in the video.

Overall, Joel’s reaction to RLM’s “Death Metal” video is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys humor and satire. His quick wit and sarcastic commentary make for an entertaining viewing experience that is sure to leave you laughing.

