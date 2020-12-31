Joel Higuera Death -Obituary – Dead : Joel Higuera has Died .
Joel Higuera has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 31. 2020.
El Potrillo Western Wear is in Tijuana, Baja California. 3 hrs · R.I.P Joel Higuera! You Are The Reason @lostucanesdetijuana are who they are! was great meeting you at the Bailes. He was always humble and never said no to take pictures with the Fans. Sigale con la Toallita asta el cielo! • • • #corridos #bandas #norteño #norteñasconsax #musica #music #joelhiguera #losangeles #Southgate #huntingtonpark #longbeach #riverside #Pomona #lasvegas #culiacan #lostucanesdetijuana #tijuana #sinaloa #jalisco #acordion #acordionista @corridosviejitos7 @old_school_corridos_90s @corridos_de_los_90s_oficial_ @corridos_90s
Source: (20+) El Potrillo Western Wear – Posts | Facebook
— Tributes —
———————— –
wrote
Triste noticia fallece Joel Higuera Acosta 🕊✝️🙏 nuestras condolencias a toda su familia… QEPD #JoelHiguera pic.twitter.com/zJADVZAmJN
— Arturo Canizalez (@arturocanizalez) December 31, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.