Joel Higuera Death -Obituary – Dead : Joel Higuera has Died .

Joel Higuera Death -Obituary – Dead : Joel Higuera has Died .

Joel Higuera has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 31. 2020.

El Potrillo Western Wear is in Tijuana, Baja California. 3 hrs  · R.I.P Joel Higuera! You Are The Reason @lostucanesdetijuana are who they are! was great meeting you at the Bailes. He was always humble and never said no to take pictures with the Fans. Sigale con la Toallita asta el cielo! • • • #corridos #bandas #norteño #norteñasconsax #musica #music #joelhiguera #losangeles #Southgate #huntingtonpark #longbeach #riverside #Pomona #lasvegas #culiacan #lostucanesdetijuana #tijuana #sinaloa #jalisco #acordion #acordionista @corridosviejitos7 @old_school_corridos_90s @corridos_de_los_90s_oficial_ @corridos_90s

Source: (20+) El Potrillo Western Wear – Posts | Facebook

