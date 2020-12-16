Joel Miles Death -Dead – Obituary : The mayor of a South Mississippi city has died after being hospitalized due to double pneumonia just weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Joel Miles has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
— KALB News Channel 5 (@KALBtv5) December 16, 2020
