Joel Norford Death -Dead – Obituary : Joel Norford has Died .

Richard Hackney 1 hr · heart broken to hear you’ve left us to early Joel Norford Another friend taken by the water I met you in OZ whilst I was on a major life changing OE back in 2005. You and your amazing family of friends Shaun Adams Katrina O’Brien Niko Sarsha George and Jase all took me in as family You guys all showed me a new way to look at life and Joel was the most unique and charismatic person I’ve ever met. On the day I flew out (after rebooking my flight so I could spend 1 more day with you all) Joel gave me a book to read called “7 steps to enlightenment” and he said… “Read this book whilst your traveling itll change your life”. And that it did You’ve had to leave your 6 yr old daughter behind which breaks me so badly. I’m sure your friends and family will care for her beyond words. On Wednesday I dedicate my Breathwork shop to you Deathwork breathwork “live like it may be your last day” And so it is Joel on the left.