Joël Robert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : motocross legend, Joël Robert has Died .

By | January 13, 2021
0 Comment

motocross legend, Joël Robert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Team Suzuki Ecstar @suzukimotogp We were sorry to hear of the passing of motocross legend, Joël Robert. The Belgian rider was with Suzuki from 1970 to 1975 and won three of his six world titles with the brand. Our thoughts are with his family. #SUZUKing #JoelRobert

