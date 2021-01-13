Joël Robert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :motocross racing legend Joël Robert has Died .

By | January 13, 2021
motocross racing legend Joël Robert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

State 8 Motorcycles @State_8 Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. sends their condolences to the family of motocross racing legend Joël Robert. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Photo courtesy of CycleNews

