JoEllen Engelbart Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : JoEllen Engelbart. A Jackson County Asst. Prosecutor has Died .

By | January 4, 2021
0 Comment

JoEllen Engelbart Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : JoEllen Engelbart. A Jackson County Asst. Prosecutor has Died .

JoEllen Engelbart. A Jackson County Asst. Prosecutor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

MO Women Lawyers @MoWomenLawyers We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of JoEllen Engelbart. A Jackson County Asst. Prosecutor & a member of the executive board of @MOBarYLS – she was a rising star and a credit to our profession. Our deepest condolences to her family & friends.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.