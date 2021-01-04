JoEllen Engelbart Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : JoEllen Engelbart. A Jackson County Asst. Prosecutor has Died .
JoEllen Engelbart. A Jackson County Asst. Prosecutor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of JoEllen Engelbart. A Jackson County Asst. Prosecutor & a member of the executive board of @MOBarYLS – she was a rising star and a credit to our profession. Our deepest condolences to her family & friends. https://t.co/EtCfMOiB8K
— MO Women Lawyers (@MoWomenLawyers) January 4, 2021
