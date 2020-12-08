Joey Agan Death -Dead – Obituary :Joey Deuce Agan has Died .

Brittany Nicole is with Joey Deuce Agan. 13 hrs · I haven’t been ready to get on here and say anything….and I’m still not ready… I can barely see this phone as I try and put these words together.. my brain is completely scrambled and I can’t make sense of this.. I woke up at 7 AM to several missed calls throughout the night and I knew immediately something was very wrong. when I picked up the phone to hear those words fall out of my friends mouth, I screamed and fell to the floor.. the tears won’t stop and I wanna wake up. Not you. Not Joey.. not this amazing human Who carried a light inside himself that also lit you up whenever he walked into a room… I never met somebody who was so positive and happy all the time, when I met you I was going through a really hard time about something and during that time, you made my life a lot less rough (I don’t think you knew that) I’m thankful for the time that I knew you and I’m angry that time was cut short. The pain that I feel about this right now Is pretty unbearable.. you were supposed to meet me on Saturday night and then you just stopped texting… you never showed up. then I got a call early this morning that you were found. I was a little confused and kind of annoyed with you that you just didn’t show up…but now, I think I know why.. I love you Joey Deuce Agan, thank you for coming into my life and being you. I’ll never forget you and there will forever be a sting in my heart… I hope when my time is up, you will greet me with that contagious laugh and smile.