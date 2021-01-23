Joey Harvey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joey Harvey has Died .
Joey Harvey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We lost an incredible human being last night with the passing of @joeyharvey – RIP my good friend. The world is a better place because of you.
— Ron Patel (@ronpatel956) January 23, 2021
Ron Patel @ronpatel956 We lost an incredible human being last night with the passing of @joeyharvey – RIP my good friend. The world is a better place because of you.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.