Joey Harvey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : UTEP athletic department employee Joey Harvey has Died .
UTEP athletic department employee Joey Harvey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
.
My deepest condolences to the family of UTEP athletic department employee Joey Harvey, who passed away from COVID. I first met him a few years back when he worked for the SA Spurs & connected when he came to El Paso. He was incredibly kind, giving and relentlessly positive. RIP.
— Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) January 23, 2021
Colin Deaver @ColinDeaverTV My deepest condolences to the family of UTEP athletic department employee Joey Harvey, who passed away from COVID. I first met him a few years back when he worked for the SA Spurs & connected when he came to El Paso. He was incredibly kind, giving and relentlessly positive. RIP.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.