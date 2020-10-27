Joey Moss Death – Dead : Joey Moss Obituary : Edmonton sports legend Dies tat 57.
Edmonton sports legend Joey Moss has died at the age of 57.
Moss, who was born with Down syndrome, worked as a locker room attendant with the Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Football Team for decades. He was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2015, according to a statement posted online on October 26. 2020 by CBC.CA.
The #Oilers organization is extremely saddened by the passing of our dear friend & colleague, the legendary Joey Moss.
Once an Oiler, always an Oiler.
RIP, Joey. 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/KJSkN9oO9W
— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 27, 2020
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Michael Pool Wrote
This story is sad and amazing all at the same time! I have a child with Down Syndrome and as a parent my only hope is that my daughter will be looked at as normal and accepted by the everyone around her! I never met Joey, but his story is inspiring and a blessing! To his family and friends, I’m sorry for your loss!
Char Leffler wrote
Loved watching his enthusiasm & fun spirit. RIP Joey & condolences to his family, friends & Edmonton team & fans.
Mike Morrow wrote
Wow. Super sad to hear this. His infectious smile and hugs to the players was so endearing. RIP from Kelowna BC Joey.
Joel Lyman wrote
Condolences to the family. Prayers for you all. Joey will be missed by the Oilers Team.
David Townson wrote
My Sincere Condolences To His Family and Friends. I Loved His Smile and His Love For Hockey, Our Game Has Lost a Great Fan, R.I.P. Mr. Moss.
Stephen McDougall wrote
RIP Joey,,,he will not only be missed by the Oiler family,He will be missed by the entire NHL family. Hope the Oilers will retire his number.
Maureen Rogers Hinton wrote
You were a Rock Star, Joey Moss, and you will be missed but never forgotten! R.I.P. My condolences to his family.
Paula Craig Carr wrote
So sad. He has been with the Oilers for decades. He will be missed. Condolences to the Oilers and his family.
Terry Rupp wrote
Aw how sad. He sure made an impression on a lot of people. Wonderful role model. RIP Joey Moss.
Whitney Roang wrote
May he rest and keep singing . Rest Joey. Prayers yo family and both sports teams. You lost a hero.
Jay K. Frederick wrote
AWWWWW, sorry to hear that….Joey was cool, boisterous and funny – and didn’t care who saw it!
I had a cousin with Down’s and those folks are FAR MORE capable than so many give them credit for.
He was a character – used to love seeing him on TV during HNIC!.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.