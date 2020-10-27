Joey Moss Death – Dead :  Joey Moss Obituary : Edmonton sports legend Dies tat 57.

Michael Pool Wrote

This story is sad and amazing all at the same time! I have a child with Down Syndrome and as a parent my only hope is that my daughter will be looked at as normal and accepted by the everyone around her! I never met Joey, but his story is inspiring and a blessing! To his family and friends, I’m sorry for your loss!

Char Leffler wrote

Loved watching his enthusiasm & fun spirit. RIP Joey & condolences to his family, friends & Edmonton team & fans.

Mike Morrow wrote

Wow. Super sad to hear this. His infectious smile and hugs to the players was so endearing. RIP from Kelowna BC Joey.

Joel Lyman wrote

Condolences to the family. Prayers for you all. Joey will be missed by the Oilers Team.

David Townson wrote

My Sincere Condolences To His Family and Friends. I Loved His Smile and His Love For Hockey, Our Game Has Lost a Great Fan, R.I.P. Mr. Moss.

Stephen McDougall wrote

RIP Joey,,,he will not only be missed by the Oiler family,He will be missed by the entire NHL family. Hope the Oilers will retire his number.

Maureen Rogers Hinton wrote

You were a Rock Star, Joey Moss, and you will be missed but never forgotten! R.I.P. My condolences to his family.

Paula Craig Carr wrote

So sad. He has been with the Oilers for decades. He will be missed. Condolences to the Oilers and his family.

Terry Rupp wrote

Aw how sad. He sure made an impression on a lot of people. Wonderful role model. RIP Joey Moss.

Whitney Roang wrote

May he rest and keep singing . Rest Joey. Prayers yo family and both sports teams. You lost a hero.

Jay K. Frederick wrote

AWWWWW, sorry to hear that….Joey was cool, boisterous and funny – and didn’t care who saw it!

I had a cousin with Down’s and those folks are FAR MORE capable than so many give them credit for.

He was a character – used to love seeing him on TV during HNIC!.