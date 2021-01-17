Joey Moss Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Joey Moss has Died.

Joey Moss has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 16. 2020.

Edmonton Oilers 2d · “Joey was beloved by generations of Oilers players, staff & fans. He will be greatly missed but his immense legacy will carry on with the team, community & nation.” Tonight’s full pre-game tribute for Joey Moss.

Tributes

Wes Jack

Was a great tribute tonight. Rest In Peace Joey. Legends like you live on forever.

Signed Canucks fan.

Sheila Sumners

Loved this tribute and the anthem with Joey singing his heart out.

Steven Doherty

It was a great tribute to Joey and I loved how they showcased his love of singing our anthem. I used to get right pumped up during playoffs watching Joey singing with the rest of the fans.

Connie Maclennan

What a beautiful tribute to one awesome person

Lynn Chauvette Mabley

Loved singing the National Anthem with him one more time!!! Cried like a baby, but embraced every second!!! Your light will be greatly missed!!!.

Nancy Da Silva Oliveira

That was touching. I cried. He will be missed behind that bench and he really did love what he did and it was evident .

Ken Gusnowsky

I hope they do another one when the fans return to the stands

Luciana Daniluck Donadeo

There is a special tonight on Sportsnet . Watch “Anything For Joey” , a tribute to Joey Moss.

Sheila Iwanicka

Awesome, may Joey’s spirit live on forever. Great tribute, the new players have no idea what they will miss

Linda Neely

Joey singing the anthem one last time left me in tears. Rest in peace good soul.

Sharon Palmeter

There’s no crying in hockey…except for last night. Joey is sure missed!

Wendy Dawn

This was wonderful….well done Oilers! The video was so heart-warming to watch…a nice reminder of the good that is still in the world.

Please give Joey a banner. Surely if we can justify one for Garth Brooks we can justify one for Joey! #bannerforjoey

Amy Tuckwood-Regnier

Oh…so great to watch , you know you never think about the first game without Joey Moss, but their it was…but not totally without him. Good job Rob, I’m sure that was a just-get-through-it one…

Cliff Pangman

A great tribute to an individual that never did anything for self gratitude. I’m recording it. I’d rather the organization make a DVD of it in a package with a piece of jersey or a picture with his signature stamped on it. The proceeds could go to provide more opportunities for individuals such as Joey. Because of Joey he’s proven everybody deserves a chance no matter who they are. If the world had the heart of Joey it would be such an amazing world to be proud of R.I.P Joey.

Ron Woodford

He lived life everyday. He had a gift. He was an Oiler. He was a hero. He was Joey Moss. 👑

Brian Burkholder

He truly was an Edmonton ikon. He was an inspiration to so many. Edmonton needs to name something in his honour.

Brian Sanders

there should be a video of Joey singing the national anthem at the start of every game in Rogers Place….

Glenn Hawkins

The piece Sportsnet aired last night “Anything for Joey” was really great as well……hope they make it available for folks who missed it.

R.I.P Joey

Marg Grainger

The Oiler’s games will not be the same without Joey’s rendition of “Oh Canada” before the puck drops. RIP Joey. He sang it with such gusto too.