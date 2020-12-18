Johan de Roos Death -Dead – Obituary : Johan (Han) de Roos has Died .
Johan (Han) de Roos has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Sad news: Johan (Han) de Roos passed away on 16 December 2020. #Hittitology https://t.co/3yCV4g35d8
— Jorrit Kelder (@Jorrit_Kelder) December 18, 2020
Jorrit Kelder @Jorrit_Kelder Sad news: Johan (Han) de Roos passed away on 16 December 2020.
