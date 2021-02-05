John Aker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Aker has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
John Aker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
I am sorry to hear of the passing of John Aker – a long-time public servant & councilor in @OshawaCity. My condolences to his family and loved ones. #Oshawa
— Jennifer French (@jennkfrench) February 5, 2021
