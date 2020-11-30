John Ashworth Death -Dead – Obituaries: Winning skipper John Ashworth has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Winning skipper John Ashworth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 30, 2020.

” Paul Rumens on Twitter: “Tragic news about the @WealdstoneFC amateur cup final winning skipper John Ashworth’s sad passing – had the pleasure of talking to the great man at the 50th anniversary dinner – RIP John – our condolences go to his wife Anne and the family ”

Tragic news about the @WealdstoneFC amateur cup final winning skipper John Ashworth’s sad passing – had the pleasure of talking to the great man at the 50th anniversary dinner – RIP John – our condolences go to his wife Anne and the family pic.twitter.com/2tNfdImJnm — Paul Rumens (@plsoj85) November 30, 2020

Tributes

———————— –