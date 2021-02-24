John Baker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Pastor John Baker of celebrate recovery death has Died.

Pastor John Baker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 25. 2021.

Brookwood Church Celebrate Recovery 2h · It is with deep sadness I share the loss of a giant of compassion and faith in our Celebrate Recovery Forever Family. Celebrate Recovery co-founder Pastor John Baker unexpectantly passed away yesterday morning. You may remember that Pastor John sent a beautiful video of encouragement to us when Brookwood Celebrated our 15 year anniversary with Celebrate Recovery. Several of our leaders knew John personally and corresponded with him. Millions of lives have been transformed through the work God did in John’s life and my life was impacted by knowing him. Please keep his wife, Cheryl, their children, Johnny and Jeni Baker, and Laura and Brian Gibney, and all their grandkids in your prayers along with his Saddleback and CR family. With a Grateful Heart, Joshua J Masters, Associate Care Pastor

Source: (1) Brookwood Church Celebrate Recovery – Posts | Facebook

Jason A Fowler

Thank you for your service Pastor John Baker. Over 15 years ago, I crawled into a tiny recovery home in Athens, GA called The Healing Place. Celebrate Recovery was the program being taught by a humble pastor to a small group of 9 broken souls. I started to get better and realized I was not defined by my hurts, habits and hangups. I came back home after a year and a half and started traveling the road to recovery one day at a time, seeking more of what God had for me. I started attending Community Bible Church and was so grateful to find out they had Celebrate Recovery! This was huge for me in my recovery. I was leading worship in church and was given the opportunity to lead worship at CR. Never in a million years did I ever think I would be leading worship at the Celebrate Recovery Summit with thousands of others whose lives have also been renewed and impacted by CR. Thank you John Baker for helping to bring a Christ based recovery program to thousands of churches and a pathway to freedom for so many who have struggled. I am so grateful to have met you and so grateful for your faithfulness to use the gifts you were given, for God and to help others. Well done good and faithful servant. Go rest high my friend.

