John Baptist Kaggwa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Right Reverend Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa has Died .
Right Reverend Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We mourn the death of Right Reverend Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa, Bishop Emeritus of Masaka Catholic Diocese.
Our sincere & heartfelt condolences go to the Archbishop Kizito Lwanga, the Catholic Church, family and friends.
May His Soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/BrLgj8RzEG
— Henry K. Tumukunde (@Tumukunde_) January 21, 2021
