John Baptist Kaggwa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Right Reverend Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa has Died .

By | January 21, 2021
0 Comment

John Baptist Kaggwa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Right Reverend Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa has Died .

Right Reverend Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Henry K. Tumukunde @Tumukunde_ We mourn the death of Right Reverend Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa, Bishop Emeritus of Masaka Catholic Diocese. Our sincere & heartfelt condolences go to the Archbishop Kizito Lwanga, the Catholic Church, family and friends. May His Soul Rest in Peace.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.