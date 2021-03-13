John Barker Death – Obituary : RT @Heatonstan: It is with sadness that we share the news that former Heaton Stan Treasurer and Committee member John Barker pas…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @Heatonstan: It is with sadness that we share the news that former Heaton Stan Treasurer and Committee member John Barker passed away this morning.

Our thoughts and condolences are with Johns family and friends. The family would appreciate privacy at this time.

RIP John.Read More

