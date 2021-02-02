John Bartlett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. John Bartlett has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
Dr. John Bartlett has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
Dr. John Bartlett, a widely respected infectious disease specialist who played a role in the growth of Baltimore's nationally renowned Johns Hopkins Hospital, has died. He was 83. https://t.co/BDfgWOPmsW
— WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) February 2, 2021
WJZ | CBS Baltimore @wjz Dr. John Bartlett, a widely respected infectious disease specialist who played a role in the growth of Baltimore’s nationally renowned Johns Hopkins Hospital, has died. He was 83.
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.
Tributes
———————— –