John Bartlett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. John Bartlett has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Dr. John Bartlett has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

WJZ | CBS Baltimore @wjz Dr. John Bartlett, a widely respected infectious disease specialist who played a role in the growth of Baltimore’s nationally renowned Johns Hopkins Hospital, has died. He was 83.

