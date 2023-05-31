John Beasley, Accomplished Actor, Passes Away at Age 79

Veteran Actor John Beasley Dead at 79

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of veteran actor John Beasley at the age of 79. Beasley passed away on Sunday morning, September 19, 2021, at his home in Santa Monica, California.

A Life Dedicated to Acting

John Beasley was born on June 26, 1942, in Omaha, Nebraska. He began his acting career in the 1980s, appearing in theater productions and small roles in films and television shows. Beasley’s breakthrough role came in the 1996 film “The Apostle”, where he played the role of Brother ‘Black’well, earning critical acclaim for his performance.

Beasley went on to appear in several notable films, including “Walking Tall”, “The General’s Daughter”, and “The Sum of All Fears”. He also had recurring roles on popular television shows such as “Everwood”, “Treme”, and “The Soul Man”.

A Legacy of Excellence

John Beasley was known for his versatility as an actor, portraying a wide range of characters throughout his career. He was admired by his peers for his commitment to his craft and his ability to bring depth and nuance to his roles.

Beasley was also a mentor to young actors and filmmakers, sharing his knowledge and experience with those who were just starting out in the industry. He was a beloved member of the acting community and will be deeply missed.

Remembering John Beasley

John Beasley’s passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry and to those who knew him personally. He leaves behind a legacy of excellence and a body of work that will continue to inspire and entertain audiences for years to come.

We extend our deepest sympathies to John Beasley’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Rest in Peace, John Beasley.

