John Beasley, Actor, Passes Away at Age 79

Actor John Beasley, best known for his roles in the television series “Everwood” and the movie “The Sum of All Fears,” has passed away at the age of 79. Beasley died on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, according to his family.

Early Life and Career

John Beasley was born on June 26, 1942, in Omaha, Nebraska. He grew up in a working-class family and attended college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After graduation, Beasley moved to Minneapolis and started working as a theater actor. He eventually landed his first role on television in the 1980s, appearing in shows like “St. Elsewhere” and “Hill Street Blues.”

Breakthrough Roles

Beasley’s big break came in 2002 when he was cast as Irv Harper in the hit television series “Everwood.” The show was a critical and commercial success, and Beasley’s performance was praised by fans and critics alike. He went on to appear in several other popular television shows, including “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Boston Legal,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Beasley also had a successful film career, appearing in movies such as “The Sum of All Fears,” “Walking Tall,” and “The Apostle.” He was known for his ability to bring depth and nuance to his roles, and his performances were often described as powerful and moving.

Lifetime Achievement

Over the course of his career, John Beasley received numerous awards and accolades for his work as an actor. In 2018, he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Twin Cities Black Film Festival for his contributions to the film and television industry. Beasley was also a proud member of the Screen Actors Guild and served on its National Board of Directors.

Legacy

John Beasley will be remembered as a talented and versatile actor who brought passion and dedication to his craft. His performances touched the hearts of audiences around the world, and his legacy will live on through his work on screen. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and two grandchildren.

Rest in peace, John Beasley.

