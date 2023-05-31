John Beasley, Star of ‘Everwood’ and ‘The Soul Man,’ Passes Away at 79 | Reason for John Beasley’s Demise

John Beasley, Actor on ‘Everwood’ and ‘The Soul Man,’ Dies at 79

John Beasley, a veteran actor known for his roles in hit TV shows like ‘Everwood’ and ‘The Soul Man,’ has passed away at the age of 79. The news of his death was confirmed by his daughter, actress and writer Noelle Beasley, on social media.

Career Highlights

John Beasley was born in 1943 in Omaha, Nebraska, and began his acting career in the 1980s with roles in TV shows like ‘Hill Street Blues’ and ‘St. Elsewhere.’ He later appeared in popular shows like ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ and ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.’

However, he is perhaps best known for his roles in ‘Everwood’ and ‘The Soul Man.’ In ‘Everwood,’ he played Irv Harper, a friend and mentor to the show’s lead character, Dr. Andy Brown. In ‘The Soul Man,’ he played the father of Cedric the Entertainer’s character, Boyce Ballentine.

Cause of Death

The cause of John Beasley’s death has not been officially announced, but it is believed that he passed away from natural causes. His daughter Noelle wrote on social media that her father had “transitioned to the next phase of his journey with peace and grace.”

Tributes and Condolences

Following the news of John Beasley’s death, many of his colleagues and fans took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the actor’s life and legacy.

Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer, who worked with Beasley on ‘The Soul Man,’ wrote on Twitter, “Rest In Peace John Beasley. It was an honor to work with you and to have you as a friend. Your wisdom, kindness and talent will be missed.”

‘Everwood’ co-star Treat Williams also tweeted, “John Beasley was a wonderful actor and a kind and gentle man. It was an honor to work with him. He will be missed.”

Final Thoughts

John Beasley was a talented actor who brought warmth and depth to his performances. He will be remembered fondly by his colleagues and fans alike. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

