John Berry Death – Dead : John Berry Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 11, 2020
John Berry has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

"Lisa Peet on Twitter: "My former colleague, LJ editor-at-large John Berry, has died. He always had such nice words for me about my work, and made me feel like a member of the team from my first day there. I'll miss him."

Tributes 

Wilda Williams wrote
Just saw on FB that my old
@LibraryJournal
boss John Berry has died. He was Mr. Library, a giant among librarians, a passionate advocate for public libraries and intellectual freedom. Did you know that he also was the father of one of the original Beastie Boys?

 

Kimberly Olson Fakih wrote
I am so saddened by this, but happy that his memory is such a blessing to you—those kind of comments when you’re just starting out are unforgettable. Folded hands

The Mahnazster Mash wrote 
He projected such authority when it came to the library world, but he was also so down-to-earth, so able and willing to talk to anyone. A legend in our world. He will be missed.

Becky Spratford wrote 
This makes me sad. We were colleagues and he was always so kind and a great teacher/mentor

