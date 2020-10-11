John Berry Death – Dead : John Berry Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

John Berry has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

“Lisa Peet on Twitter: “My former colleague, LJ editor-at-large John Berry, has died. He always had such nice words for me about my work, and made me feel like a member of the team from my first day there. I’ll miss him.”

My former colleague, LJ editor-at-large John Berry, has died. He always had such nice words for me about my work, and made me feel like a member of the team from my first day there. I'll miss him. https://t.co/muu4PW1NgE — Lisa Peet (@lisapeet1) October 10, 2020

Tributes

The library world lost a GOAT today. John Berry III will be sorely missed by myself and so many others…I will be toasting his memory with gin tonight. https://t.co/mBRJ9bAxVG — Erin Shea (@erintheshea) October 11, 2020

SI mourns the loss of John Berry III who taught at the school from 2004-2014. He was a long-time editor and writer for Library Journal and past president of the @ALALibrary (2001-2002). He was 87. https://t.co/MWEDPiDCwK — Pratt iSchool (@prattischool) October 11, 2020

Wilda Williams wrote

Just saw on FB that my old

@LibraryJournal

boss John Berry has died. He was Mr. Library, a giant among librarians, a passionate advocate for public libraries and intellectual freedom. Did you know that he also was the father of one of the original Beastie Boys? Kimberly Olson Fakih wrote

I am so saddened by this, but happy that his memory is such a blessing to you—those kind of comments when you’re just starting out are unforgettable. Folded hands The Mahnazster Mash wrote

He projected such authority when it came to the library world, but he was also so down-to-earth, so able and willing to talk to anyone. A legend in our world. He will be missed. Becky Spratford wrote

This makes me sad. We were colleagues and he was always so kind and a great teacher/mentor