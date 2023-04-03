John Brockington, Football Player and Organ Donor Advocate, Passes Away

John Brockington, who was a football celebrity and campaigner for organ donation, passes away.

Early Life and Career

John Brockington, who died on Friday at the age of 74, was a well-known football running back whose prowess on the field introduced him to fame. Born on September 7, 1948, in Brooklyn, New York, he grew up in a tough neighborhood where he learned to be tough himself. His formidable strength as a football player attracted Woody Hayes, the Ohio State coach legendary for his toughness. Brockington was cut from the same cloth, known more for going through defenders than around them.

In college, he became a key player in the Buckeyes’ team that achieved an undefeated season and a national championship in 1968. In 1971, the Green Bay Packers drafted him in the first round, and he became the first player to rush for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first three NFL seasons. His success earned him spots in the Pro Bowl three times, including the 1974 game, which held its practices in San Diego. Impressed by the weather in the city, he settled in San Diego after his final season in 1977, working in financial investments.

A Passion for Organ Donations

Brockington’s life took a drastic turn when he fell critically ill in 2000. He hadn’t had a physical in 20 years, and when he finally saw a doctor, the news was grim: his kidneys were failing. A transplant was vital, and that is when he met Diane Scott, who would become his wife. With unusually large kidneys, she was a match for him. The operation on November 28, 2001, was successful and gave him a second chance at living. The couple founded the John Brockington Foundation, a nonprofit that raised awareness about transplants and assisted donors and recipients with transportation, food, rent money, and other needs.

Brockington spent the last 20 years of his life as an advocate for organ donations, traveling the country from his home in Mission Hills to raise awareness about the process and to support people going through it. His efforts resulted in hosting galas, riding in the Rose Parade, getting invited to the White House, and appearing on ESPN. The couple was invited to the White House for a transplant event in 2019, but couldn’t attend as they were busy launching a donor-awareness program in Wisconsin.

“John helped put a healthy face on being a kidney recipient,” his wife said. “He showed you can be alive and vibrant after a transplant.”

Legacy and Family

The Brockington Foundation raised almost $1 million over the years, but operations curtailed because of COVID-19.

Surviving Brockington are his wife, two siblings, two daughters, and two stepdaughters. The family is still deciding on the services, but it is expected to be at New Life Presbyterian Church of La Mesa, where he was a member for 30 years. A celebration of life is also being planned.