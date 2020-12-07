John Byers Death -Dead – Obituary :John Byers has Died .
John Byers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
An old copper I worked with has died; John Byers. I went to a fatal with him once. He dived into the Hacking river at night and pulled two bodies out of a submerged car. That took some guts. He had multiple bravery awards. No condolences please. Just know this hero lived. pic.twitter.com/tli4lqeYgD
— 🇦🇺 Peter Wallace (@PeterWallaceAU) December 7, 2020
