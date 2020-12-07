John Byers Death -Dead – Obituary :John Byers has Died .

By | December 7, 2020
0 Comment

John Byers Death -Dead – Obituary :John Byers has Died .

John Byers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Peter Wallace @PeterWallaceAU An old copper I worked with has died; John Byers. I went to a fatal with him once. He dived into the Hacking river at night and pulled two bodies out of a submerged car. That took some guts. He had multiple bravery awards. No condolences please. Just know this hero lived.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.