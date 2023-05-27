John Caldwell shooting case breakthrough. today : PSNI Close to Solving John Caldwell Shooting Case

PSNI feels they are close to solving John Caldwell shooting case. today 2023.

Eleven people have been arrested in County Tyrone over the attempted murder of a senior detective in February. Police released new CCTV footage and photographs of vehicles they believe were used in the attack. Twenty-one people have been arrested and questioned in total since the beginning of the investigation, but no one has been charged. The dissident republican group the New IRA is believed to have acted with an organised crime gang to carry out the attack.

Read Full story : PSNI believe they are ‘on cusp’ of breaking John Caldwell shooting case /

News Source : Paula Mackin

PSNI investigation John Caldwell murder case Breakthrough in Caldwell case Police progress on Caldwell shooting New leads in Caldwell investigation