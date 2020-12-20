John Camuto Death -Obituary – Dead : John Camuto has Died .
John Camuto has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Footwear News 4 hrs · John Camuto, the former footwear executive and son of Vince Camuto, has died. He was 31 years old.
Source: (20+) Footwear News – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.