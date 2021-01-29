John Chaney Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :John Chaney has Died .

Legendary Temple coach John Chaney has died. He was of that generation of coaches who felt it’s my way or the highway. He did more with than many of his contemporaries. A “take no shit” man, he was also a teachers on the sidelines. Rest In Peace, coach!

The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of John Chaney. pic.twitter.com/tq67i3Aekn — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 29, 2021

