John Cheney Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former Temple University men’s basketball coach John Cheney has Died.

Former Temple University men’s basketball coach John Cheney has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 29. 2021.

The Temple News 5h · UPDATE: Former Temple University men’s basketball coach John Cheney has died at 89 due to a “short illness,” Temple Athletics announced.

Nat Franklin

I’m not that guy that’s going to say 80s, 90s, and early 2000s basketball was the best. I, however, have no issue with saying there was true greatest gracing the sidelines during those aforementioned times. Temple hasn’t been the same since John Chaney left. Not sure if his style would make it in today’s game, but he got the most out of his players. Temple was a battle for anyone on their schedule. Rest easy J.C….you’ve earned it.

Tom Flynn

Meet him once back in 1988 when I lived in Philadelphia was only a kid at the time but he was a bery mice man amd great coach. RIP coach

Patrick Cleghorn

Never personally knew him but as a b-ball player in the late 80’s early 90’s enjoyed watching Him Coach! Just the face brings me back to the good ol days

Melvin Coleman

John Chaney.. A legend in his own time.. Major part of not just college basketball but a major part of inner city kids lifes… God bless his family… Great person.. Rest in peace Coach…

Leslie Gates

Great Coach..developed his Players into men..more than just a game of basketball..RIH Coach Chaney..condolences to yo uh and your Family

Joe Mrowczynski

Met him in the 2000 ‘s spoke with me for quite some time great guy saddened to hear this

Brian Balmes

I always liked him. Great coach and did he ever protect his players. RIP. Brandon Petry

Tracie Greer

Wow so many great people are leaving us every single day. Here lately that’s how it seems.

We never know what tomorrow holds for any of us. RIP

Tony Gaujot

He took Temple to heights they may never see again. He was hard but fair on his players and prepared them for life after basketball.

Lisa Adrianne Brown

He and Jim are reunited. Most likely there’s already a game and John is going off on the refs, and Jim is casually pulling him back to the bench.

Martin Clark

Can we please get out of January with no more deaths of legends please. Its like God is telling us you don’t deserve these ppl anymore!

Side note, I learned 2 defenses from the 90’s ameba flex zone (UNLV) and 2-3 match up zone. Everyone shot less than 30% back in those days against them



Ralph Flanagan

There’s one game he had; where the ref made a bad call. And John Chaney gave that ref a stare down unlike any I ever seen. I remember the commentator saying: “Ladies & Gentlemen, if looks could kill…” They timed it. And despite play continuing; Chaney stared at that dude for well over a minute after play resumed.



John Pote

Many national folks don’t know he coached at Cheyney University prior to Temple. I know it is spelled differently but what are the odds? Vivian Stringer was there at the same time. Just sharing.